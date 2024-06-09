NYPD releases image of suspect accused of stabbing MTA bus driver in the neck in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released the image of the man accused of stabbing a MTA bus driver while he was on duty in Brooklyn.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday aboard a B99 bus near Pitkin Avenue and Alabama Avenue.
According to the NYPD, the suspect got into a verbal dispute with the 60-year-old bus driver before he stabbed him in the neck with an unknown sharp object.
Police say the suspect managed to exit the bus and flee westbound on Pitkin Avenue. The MTA says that no passengers were injured during the incident.
"The attack against a bus operator doing his job was outrageous and unacceptable. We are confident the NYPD will find the person responsible to face justice," a MTA spokesperson said.
First responders transported the victim to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
