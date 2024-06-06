Man slashed in neck, shoulder in East Village; police searching for suspect

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man in his 20s was slashed in the back of the neck and shoulder in the East Village of Manhattan on Thursday, according to police.

The attack happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Lafayette Avenue and Cooper Square.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

There is no description of the suspect, according to police.

There's no word on what led up to the slashing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

