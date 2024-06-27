Flaming e-bike pulled from burning Midwood apartment, 4 hurt

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire crews responded to an intense fire at a Brooklyn apartment building on Thursday morning.
The fire broke out inside the building just before 6:40 a.m. on Avenue M in the Midwood section.
At least four people were hurt in the fire, with at least one being rushed to the hospital.
Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and at the front entrance.
Dramatic video shows firefighters entering the lobby and pulling out what appeared to be an e-bike that was engulfed in flames.
Multiple e-bike batteries were also apparently found on fire inside.
Most of the flames had been doused by 7 a.m., but the building sustained heavy damage from the fire.
