Elijah Rhea Johnson brings late King of Pop to life in MJ, The Musical on Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Inside the Neil Simon Theatre, it's 1992, and Michael Jackson is perfecting every move for his Dangerous World Tour.

It's also where Elijah Rhea Johnson disappears into the role of a lifetime.

He brings the late King of Pop to life eight shows a week.

It's a full-circle journey that began back in Detroit.

Through more than two dozen of Jackson's biggest hits, "MJ, The Musical" weaves together three decades of musical evolution, from the early days of The Jackson 5 to "Thriller," and the global fame that followed.

The show doesn't shy away from Jackson's complicated relationship with fame, or the price of perfectionism.

"You get the iconic dance moves, iconic songs. But for me, you get a chance to see Michael's vulnerability, something that he didn't really show while he was living," Johnson said. "He's been famous since he was like six years old. His entire life he was in the spotlight."

Details on the Neil Simon Theatre and MJ, The Musical: https://www.broadway.org/broadway-theatres/neil-simon-theatre

