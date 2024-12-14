Police investigating fire that burned housing complex on Long Island

ELMONT, New York (WABC) -- A major fire burned through a housing complex overnight in Nassau County.

Police officers and firefighters responded just after midnight for reports of a building fire on Foster Meadow Lane.

Officials say the fire damage is extensive but no one was hurt. The structure is believed to be abandoned, police say.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

