Family pleads for return of emotional support dog taken from yard

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in Paterson, New Jersey is pleading for help after their 11-year-old daughter's emotional support dog was stolen.

A 4-year-old Shih Tzu named Lulu was taken off the street over the weekend and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The family is desperate to bring their beloved dog home. They said Lulu's disappearance has led to an overwhelming loss.

"They sleep together, they eat together, they do everything together," Carolina Gonzalez said.

The thief was caught on camera on Sunday afternoon when Lulu was outside a few feet from her house.

Lulu pushed her way out of a back door but did not stray far from the house.

A woman was seen on video telling the driver of a Honda to move to the corner, then grabbed Lulu in broad daylight and took off in the vehicle.

Carolina Gonzalez put out flyers all over the neighborhood, hoping someone would recognize the suspect and bring Lulu home.

"I put posters everywhere and I printed like 1,000 flyers. I put them everywhere. And nobody called me with anything," Gonzalez said.

So far, they have not received any calls and the more time passes, the more concern for Lulu grows.

The woman seen on video had gone into a bakery across the street before taking Lulu but has not been seen in the area since Sunday.

Lulu's family wants her back and says no questions will be asked.

"She's like my daughter to me and she's always by my side when I need her. And when I'm sad I go around her and she helps me feel better." 11-year-old Kaylee Fernández said.

If you recognize the woman in the video, reach out to authorities.

"It's an emotional support dog for her, she's been very sad since Sunday. She was crying this morning. She went to school and I was called to pick her up because she was crying," Gonzalez said.

