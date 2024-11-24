Deadline is Friday to remove NYC outdoor dining sheds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In New York City, it is the end of an era when it comes to dining outside in sheds - a bittersweet moment for some. Others feel that it is time.

"I think they served a purpose - I think they probably create some hazard, do take up a lot of parking spaces," said Drew Parker.

During the COVID pandemic, as the city entered Phase 2 of reopening in June of 2020, the notion was first put on the table.

Sidewalk sheds ended up being a lifeline for more than 13,000 restaurants.

Jeremy Wladis owns several restaurants - he believes had it not been for the program, which temporarily allowed owners to skip certain laws and regulations, many eateries would have folded.

Wladis plans to take down his final structure by Friday's deadline.

"It's been hard to find someone to take them down because everyone is taking them down now," he said.

April 1 the sheds can go back up, but it will have a much different look and feel. The guidelines are strict - no sides, a smaller footprint, and the structures have to be easy to assemble and take down.

"I'm not sure it will be a positive cash flow or not, but I think it's worth a shot," Wladis adds.

The DOT received about 1,400 applicants for roadway dining permits - once a sign of resilience - as we enter this new, next chapter.

"For the revenue for the restaurant and for more seating, and have New York feel a little bit more like that sit down outdoor culture, it was important," said Justin Goldschmidt.

