Adams' attorney meeting with Justice Department to discuss future of mayor's criminal case: sources

Friday, January 31, 2025 7:43PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' criminal defense attorney is at Justice Department headquarters in Washington on Friday to discuss the future of the mayor's criminal bribery case, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The lawyer, Alex Spiro, is there along with federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, including acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon and acting chief of the criminal division Perry Carbone, the sources said.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to taking luxury travel benefits in exchange for helping expedite the opening of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan, among other crimes.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

