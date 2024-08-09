Hundreds of apartments in Edison evacuated after 2 ceilings collapse in a week

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hundreds of apartments in Edison have been evacuated due to an "imminent hazard" after an apartment ceiling collapsed Friday, the second in a week, according to officials.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi said a ceiling collapsed Friday morning at the Evergreen Meadows apartment on White Birch Avenue, injuring one resident who was taken to the hospital.

It's the second time in a week that an apartment ceiling has collapsed at the complex, with the first happening on Saturday, August 3, resulting in a minor injury to one resident.

At the time, Code Enforcement issued an unsafe structure notice to Garden Communities Management to address the concerns.

Following the second collapse, all units were ordered to be investigated for structural integrity. Eleven of the 12 structures were determined to be unsafe, leading to the immediate evacuation of about 280 apartment units and its residents.

An inspection has been ordered for all the apartments, and Mayor Joshi said they expect the safety issues to be addressed within 24-48 hours.

In the meantime, the town is working on hotel accommodations for residents until the issue is resolved.

Investigators say weather was not to blame for the collapses, while residents blame years of neglect and improper maintenance.

