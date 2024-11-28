Exemplary principal honored with key to city in Paterson, NJ

Toni Yates has more on Principal Nancy Castro.

Toni Yates has more on Principal Nancy Castro.

Toni Yates has more on Principal Nancy Castro.

Toni Yates has more on Principal Nancy Castro.

PATERSON (WABC) -- A point of pride for a Paterson, New Jersey principal.

One of the city's public middle schools was ranked number one in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

On Wednesday Nancy Castro, school #28's principal was honored with the key to the city by Mayor Andre Sayegh.

What sets this school apart is the classrooms that engage the children's senses and promote a passion to learn, and the educators.

"I like that every teacher loves teaching and I like the principal," a kindergartener said.

Castro has maintained high standards and expectations for all the students.

It's a blue-ribbon school and now twice achieved the ranking as the best elementary and middle school in the nation.

"The goal in life is to leave places where you found them. My greatest reward is to know I make a difference in my community," Castro said.

Parents are quite pleased Mrs. Castro has led the team for 10 years so far.

"You feel the sense of not just academic excellence but an area where you can be curious where you can grow socially, emotionally," said parent Farhanna Sayegh.

Teachers say they are inspired by her every day.

"She's allowed us to grow. I believe our school is full of teacher leaders and that makes our bldg very special," Kindergarten teacher Lynda Alvarez said.

This magnet school is churning out stellar records, and the kids are 95% or better proficient in math and 100% or better in reading.

"It's about teamwork this is a collective effort. This success belongs to everyone," Castro said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.