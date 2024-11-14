Expanded NYPD patrols coming to parts of Queens, Adams says

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Police Department announced the opening of the 109th neighborhood satellite command in College Point, Queens to expand patrols in the area.

The 109th satellite command will increase personnel and decrease response times throughout Flushing, College Point and Whitestone neighborhoods.

The command will divide the 109th precinct into two zones, allowing officers to respond to emergencies swiftly.

The satellite command will utilize existing space at the NYPD's police academy and will have an additional 54 police officers and 12 supervisors assigned to it.

Adams discussed the new satellite command, which will provide additional policing to the northeast section of Queens, which has seen an increase in population in recent years.

"The community spoke, and we listened - and now, we are putting the needs of working people first with the opening of the 109th Neighborhood Satellite Command in College Point," Mayor Adams said.

"The men and women of the 109th Precinct are excited to broaden their reach in northern Queens in support of the NYPD's overarching public safety mission," said NYPD Interim Commissioner Thomas Donlon.

