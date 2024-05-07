Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will host the legacy series, returning to ABC for the 2024-2025 season

LOS ANGELES -- Move that bus!

A new iteration of the beloved home renovation show, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is returning to ABC for the 2024-2025 season.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who have taken the world by storm with their organization and home decor skills, will serve as co-hosts. The pair are co-founders of lifestyle brand The Home Edit, where they share tips, tricks and all-things home design.

Like the original series, Shearer and Teplin will work with deserving families to meet their needs and design homes that work for them.

The show will feature heartwarming stories, hardworking volunteers and inspiring members of the community.

The renovations will be led by a team of experts from home builder Taylor Morrison, whose builders and contractors will tailor the home from the inside out.

Producing the show is Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" will return to ABC and stream the next day on Hulu for the 2024-2025 season.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.