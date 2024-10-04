  • Watch Now
1 person dead after apparent shooting in Fairfield, New Jersey: officials

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, October 4, 2024 6:06PM
FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead after an apparent shooting in Fairfield, New Jersey, according to officials.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says the incident happened Friday on Two Bridges Road, and their homicide task force is responding.

They say one person is dead.

It's not clear yet on the circumstances around the shooting, or how the victim died.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

