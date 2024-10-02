Family filing lawsuit after road rage shooting involving off-duty NYPD officer

Janice Yu has the latest on the lawsuit involving NYPD officer in a road rage shooting.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The family of a man shot by an off-duty NYPD officer in a case of road rage announced they filed a lawsuit on Wednesday.

The family of Kishan Patel is suing the officer, New York City and Mayor Eric Adams -- among others.

On May 17, Patel was driving home in Voorhees, New Jersey, when prosecutors say 27-year-old Officer Hieu Tran shot Patel with his service weapon.

Patel's family says the 30-year-old suffered serious brain injuries and is now a quadriplegic.

"Every morning we get up, we don't know what we're facing with Kishan, you know, we're finding it very, very hard every day," said his mother, Manjina Patel.

The victim's family is still grappling with their devastating new reality.

Authorities say Patel was stopped at a light when Tran drove up next to him and fired the shots. Tran then drove to get gas and continued driving home to Yonkers before he was arrested about two weeks later.

"Kishan was only two minutes away from home, he just pulled up next to him and randomly shot at him. Why? I want to know why he did that," Manjina Patel said.

The lawsuit says Tran, who worked in the public information department, has PTSD and alcoholism. It claims at least one member of the NYPD advised the 27-year-old to get treatment but claims the NYPD did not take any steps to take his gun away or force him to get help.

Tran is being held on several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He remains suspended without pay.

A spokesperson with the NYPD said they will decline comment on pending litigation.