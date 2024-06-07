NYPD officer arrested in apparent road rage shooting in NJ

The officer is accused shooting someone while he was off-duty during a road rage incident in Camden County.

The officer is accused shooting someone while he was off-duty during a road rage incident in Camden County.

The officer is accused shooting someone while he was off-duty during a road rage incident in Camden County.

The officer is accused shooting someone while he was off-duty during a road rage incident in Camden County.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is facing charges in an apparent road rage shooting in New Jersey, authorities said.

The officer is believed to have used his service weapon in the shooting, which occurred while he was off duty.

Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers, was charged on Thursday with first-degree attempted murder for the shooting of a 30-year-old Voorhees Township man.

The incident happened last month during a multi-vehicle crash at Route 73 and Cooper Road in Voorhees Township, police said.

Officers arriving on the scene at 11:13 p.m. on May 17 found one of the drivers suffering from a gunshot wound.

That driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was still receiving treatment on Friday.

During the investigation by Voorhees Township Police, detectives utilized surveillance video, cell phone records, and ballistics evidence to identify Tran as the individual responsible for shooting the victim during an apparent road rage incident.

Ballistics evidence collected from the scene was ultimately linked to Tran's department-issued firearm, police said.

Tran was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is also suspended without pay, per department policy when an officer is arrested.

The 27-year-old joined the department in Feb 2021 and has been assigned to the social media unit at the police department's public information unit since last year.

Tran waived extradition and will be transferred to the custody of detectives with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Friday afternoon.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.