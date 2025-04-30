Judge to determine if man accused of killing FDNY EMS worker can stand trial

Crystal Cramore has the latest in Kew Gardens

Crystal Cramore has the latest in Kew Gardens

Crystal Cramore has the latest in Kew Gardens

Crystal Cramore has the latest in Kew Gardens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Jury selection in Peter Zizopolous trial was supposed to start this week but it has been delayed after his lawyers claimed hes unfit to stand trial.

A hearing on the issue this morning could bring Alison Russo's family one step closer to justice.

A large showing of support from members of the FDNY EMS division are expected at court Wednesday morning.

The judge in the case ordered Zisopoulos to get a psych evaluation after his lawyers said he was showing signs of disorganized thinking and a lack of cooperation.

Authorities say Zisopoulos stabbed Russo repeaatedly as she stood at an intersection just blocks away from her EMS station in Astoria.

Explicit video captured the attack.

Officials say Russo was stabbed 19 times.

Since Zizopolous' arrest, there has been back and forth over his mental stability.

More recently, his lawyers say two doctors who were appointed by the court found Zizopolous to be unfit for trial.

They are expected to testify later this morning.

Attorneys for Zizoplois say Russo's family deserves someone who is mentally fit to stand trial.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

ALSO READ: Woman dies after man allegedly posing as surgeon tried to remove implants in his Queens home