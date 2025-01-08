West Brighton woman fatally stabbed during brawl involving 20 women

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 43-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a large fight outside a city-run apartment complex in Staten Island

Police say it happened in the West Brighton section just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jennira Roundtree was stabbed and slashed in a fight involving about 20 women near the complex on Henderson Avenue.

Officials say Roundtree was a resident of the apartment complex.

She was stabbed in the chest and slashed in the stomach before being taken to Richmond University Medical Center.

Roundtree was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators were able to recover a knife at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

