FDNY rescues 2 window washers stuck on scaffolding at building in Lower Manhattan

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 10:51PM
FDNY trying to rescue 2 workers from building in Lower Manhattan
Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 as the FDNY tries to rescue window washers from the top of a Lower Manhattan building.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two workers are safe after being rescued from a building in Lower Manhattan.

NewsCopter 7 was above the building, located at 100 Wall St., where two window washers got stuck on scaffolding about 30 stories above ground.

The rig that was holding them up shook loose, stranding the two workers.

FDNY crews rushed to the scene, made their way to the workers and rescued them.

They are safe.

No further details have been provided.

