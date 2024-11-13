FDNY rescues 2 window washers stuck on scaffolding at building in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two workers are safe after being rescued from a building in Lower Manhattan.
NewsCopter 7 was above the building, located at 100 Wall St., where two window washers got stuck on scaffolding about 30 stories above ground.
The rig that was holding them up shook loose, stranding the two workers.
FDNY crews rushed to the scene, made their way to the workers and rescued them.
They are safe.
No further details have been provided.
