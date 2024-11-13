FDNY rescues 2 window washers stuck on scaffolding at building in Lower Manhattan

Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 as the FDNY tries to rescue window washers from the top of a Lower Manhattan building.

Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 as the FDNY tries to rescue window washers from the top of a Lower Manhattan building.

Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 as the FDNY tries to rescue window washers from the top of a Lower Manhattan building.

Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 as the FDNY tries to rescue window washers from the top of a Lower Manhattan building.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two workers are safe after being rescued from a building in Lower Manhattan.

NewsCopter 7 was above the building, located at 100 Wall St., where two window washers got stuck on scaffolding about 30 stories above ground.

The rig that was holding them up shook loose, stranding the two workers.

FDNY crews rushed to the scene, made their way to the workers and rescued them.

They are safe.

No further details have been provided.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.