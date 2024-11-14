FDNY battles large brush fire, dangerous conditions, in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY is battling some dangerous brush fires in Upper Manhattan on Thursday.

Firefighters have been battling flames at Inwood Hill Park since Wednesday afternoon.

Another fire flared up at the park around 2 a.m. Thursday.

You could smell smoke burning along the walking paths.

Fires continued to burn, much like the Jennings Creek Fire, in rugged areas that were difficult to get to for firefighters.

FDNY members battled the fire along the Henry Hudson Parkway at the toll plaza.

While flames extinguished, firefighters were monitoring the fires as they burned on the surface and underground as well.

Those fighting the fire had to come at the flames from all angles to keep it contained.

Firefighters used the Harlem River to douse the flames, while drones helped to pinpoint where the next moves to attack the flames would be.

The FDNY says it is a dangerous operation with multiple tree collapses on the park's hill as they fought the brush fire, narrowly missing firefighters.

"We had many challenges here, due to the terrain, the elevation, we had water issues as well," said Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods, FDNY. "Very dangerous operation. We actually had multiple trees that collapsed. Dangerous, extremely dangerous for our members.

Since October 29, the FDNY has responded to 229 brush fires.

There is a burn ban in the state, residents are asked to avoid any outdoor burning.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine posted video of the flames on social media.

Mayor Eric Adams advised New Yorkers to close windows and turn on air purifiers while avoid travel in the area.

Additional brush fires burning in New York City

Meanwhile in Queens, FDNY crews battled another brush fire that broke out at Alley Pond Park around 6:45 p.m. It went to a second alarm around 8:20 p.m., and was placed under control around 9:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Then in Washington Heights, a third brush fire broke out near 166th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.

Officials said firefighters in New York had already responded to over 229 fires in the city since October 29.

The fires in Inwood, Washington Heights and Queens come as crews have been battling the Jennings Creek wildfire on the New York-New Jersey border for days.

