FDNY battling brush fire in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan -- A brush fire has broken out in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Henry Hudson Parkway borders the east side of the fire and a smoke blanket could be seen moving over Manhattan toward the George Washington Bridge.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine posted video of the flames on social media.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters in New York said they had already responded to close to 230 fires in the city since October 29.

The fire in upper Manhattan comes as crews have been battling the Jennings Creek wildfire on the New York-New Jersey border for days.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

