FDNY battling brush fire in Harlem amid drought warning

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of another brush fire burning in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire in Harlem was reported at West 155th Street & Harlem River Drive.

Residents are advised to expect smoke and traffic delays in the area. People nearby should close windows to avoid smoke.

The fire comes as New York City is officially under a drought warning as dry conditions across the Tri-State persist.

A drought watch was issued earlier this month and now New Yorkers are being asked to limit their water usage.

The upgraded drought warning status marks the first time in 22 years that New York City officials have made the designation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

