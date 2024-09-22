Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon says home was searched

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal authorities are now investigating Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon just days into the job.

Donlon says authorities executed search warrants at his home on Friday. He says agents took materials that came into his possession 20 years ago.

Donlon says the materials are unrelated to his work with the NYPD.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams sounded exasperated during his weekly Q &A session at City Hall as he fielded the same questions about the ongoing federal investigations.

"We know what you know," he said. "Again, I'm not going back and forth on questions that I am asked or answered over and over again."

Adams believes his accomplishments are being overshadowed, but the fact is, his chief counsel said she could no longer defend Adams, and his police commissioner resigned after subpoenas were served on him, the schools chancellor, two deputy mayors, a top mayoral adviser and a private consultant, among others.

The investigations are broadly focused on the NYPD's nightlife enforcement practices, and influence peddling in awarding city contracts.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station

Josh Einiger has the details on teh newly released body camera video.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.