Firefighter hurt in blaze at Peter Pan Diner in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) -- One firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a diner in Suffolk County.

Video captured heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the roof of the Peter Pan Diner on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

One firefighter was taken to South Shore University Hospital with a minor injury to their hand.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

