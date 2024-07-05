Fireworks accidents cause injuries, damage on July 4th on Long Island

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two serious incidents involving fireworks on July 4th left several people nursing injuries on Long Island.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured while lighting a firecracker at a party in Copiague.

Police say Ryan McCloskey blew three fingers off his left hand and seriously injured the other two when the firecracker exploded.

He also suffered burns to his leg.

In a separate incident, four people were hurt when an elaborate fireworks display malfunctioned in Port Jefferson Station.

"Unfortunately, at the end of the show, like probably a minute when he was done with his fireworks, there was a firework that we saw kind of go a little disarray," said an eyewitness. "We knew that was not normal. And I think that was the firework that injured some people."

Two men, a woman and an 8-year-old girl suffered burns and other injuries. One of the men lost a finger.

The incident also damaged several cars.

Video showed dents and scratches on the sides of vehicles and a hole in at least one car window.

"It's terrible. I mean fireworks are something to always be careful of," said resident Chase DeLuca. "I said to my fiancé, 'The professional shows are good, but the people who do it at their houses, it's just not worth the risk.'"

Suffolk County officials held a news conference earlier this week warning of the possibility of accidents and injuries exactly like the ones that occurred in Copiague and Port Jefferson.

