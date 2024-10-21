First lady Jill Biden unveils revamped White House tour, talks legacy, 2024 election

For the first time in decades, visitors to the White House will experience an exciting change in the historic tour, thanks to a revamp championed by first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The transformation, two years in the making, brings to life the rich history of the building through a more enhanced, expanded and immersive experience with interactive displays and 3D renderings.

"Being an educator, I walked these halls every day, and I thought to myself, 'You know, we need something that's more vibrant and comes alive.' And, you know, just so much more dynamic," Biden told ABC News' Deborah Roberts in an exclusive interview that aired Monday on "Good Morning America."

As an educator with 40 years of experience, the first lady highlighted the importance of interactive learning, noting the three primary ways of how people learn.

"There are visual learners, auditory learners or tactile learners," she explained. "So we've tried to address that all throughout the tour. That if you have one strength or another, that's how you learn."

Visitors will experience digital displays, touchable artifacts and even have the opportunity to step inside some of the ornate rooms, which was not offered in the tour previously.

The upgraded tour, now open to the public, is designed to offer visitors a deeper, more engaging understanding of the history and the significance of the White House. The tour was upgraded with the help of The History Channel and the National Park Service.

One standout feature is the 3D rendering that illustrates the White House's renovations over the years, including the evolution of essential features such as electricity and running water.

"And this changes every couple seconds so that you can see all the renovations. And it lights up," the first lady pointed out. "So for instance -- you may not have known that the White House didn't always have water or electricity. So this tells you, you know, each thing, when it was added, who added it, the timeline. And it makes it much more interesting."

Visitors can also now physically enter iconic rooms such as the China Room, where Biden said they can explore different collections of china used by various presidencies.

For the first time, the Diplomatic Reception Room, historically significant as the backdrop to President Franklin Roosevelt's radio addresses, known as fireside chats, is open for viewing.

"This is the room I added to the tour," Biden told Roberts, adding that the tourgoers will be able to listen to a recording of one of Roosevelt's chats and envision where the conversations took place.

"You can hear his voice. You can hear one of the chats. You can see where they sat. And so this is a whole new experience," she said.

During the interview with "GMA," Biden also opened up about her feelings as her role as first lady comes to an end.

"I've had such a great four years," she said. "And [ President Joe Biden ] and I, I mean really it has been the honor of our lives. It'll be tough to maybe step away from it, but we're starting a new chapter of our lives. A new journey."

"We've been in politics for over 50 years. I think we're ready for the new journey," she added.

In a candid moment with Roberts, the first lady reflected on stepping away after decades in politics.

While acknowledging the influence she has held, she stated, "It's time for something new," adding that, "It was the right call."

As millions of Americans cast their votes in the upcoming election, Biden remains optimistic about the future.

"There's a lot of energy out there," she said. "Kamala Harris is gonna win this, and it's going to be just another chapter for the White House."

When asked about the possibility of Harris winning and having the first-ever first gentleman in the White House, Biden, who said she has developed a close friendship with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, shared the advice she gave to him when he first asked for her guidance, telling him to "just be yourself."

For the first lady, the legacy she hopes to leave behind includes a love of learning and an appreciation for democracy.

"Education has been my life's work, and I think for people to know me as an educator. It's important to me that people learn about the White House, about the presidency," she said. "Learn about our government and our democracy, and how blessed we are to live in America."

