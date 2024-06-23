5 injured in apartment building fire in Flatbush, Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

Citizen App video shows the scene at the building located on Ocean Avenue in Flatbush.

According to the FDNY, the fire struck the basement and first floor of the four-story building and injured five people.

First responders treated one person and three firefighters on the scene, while another firefighter was transported to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have sparked the fire.

