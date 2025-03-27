Andrew Cuomo leads in New York City mayoral election polls, Eric Adams falls behind Zohran Mamdani

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a commanding lead in a trio of polls released this week in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City.

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is solidly in second place, and the current Mayor Eric Adams is further back with the rest of the field.

While Cuomo had no public events set for Thursday, Mamdani was in Albany working on the state budget.

The assemblyman became the first candidate to reach the fundraising cap and at the fastest rate in city history.

The other candidates were taking aim at the Trump administration's policies.

New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie held a press conference where he detailed "Frontline Agenda to Fight Back Against Trump."

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos announced the RECOURSE Act, legislation to protect New York from Trump bullying and targeted federal budget cuts.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was set to unveil his plan to protect New Yorkers' reproductive freedom outside Planned Parenthood in Manhattan.

Thursday afternoon, Scott Stringer planned to announce his plan to make New York more livable for families, clean up the city, and restore public order - all at the same time.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at a press conference about Major League Baseball's economic impact.

