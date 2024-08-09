Freeport lieutenant named 2024 Firefighter of the Year for rescuing 2 others

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A fire lieutenant on Long Island has been named the 2024 Firefighter of the Year for his heroic efforts in rescuing two firefighters last year.

Lieutenant Petros Mestheneas, a volunteer with the Freeport Fire Department, was honored by the Firefighters Association of the state of New York for saving lives.

It was on April 1, 2023, when a dozen ambulances went up in flames, turning into a massive five-alarm fire.

Teams rushed in to help, but the thick black smoke was too much for firefighters, who ended up trapped inside.

"We were disoriented. That ambulance area was a maze." firefighter Djaun Matthews said. "I knew exactly how many breaths I had left and I just had to call Mayday."

"When the Mayday is transmitted and a firefighter is down or hurt or he's in trouble, you just have no other option... you're going in and the other two options are you're coming out with them or you're going to die trying," Mestheneas said.

Lt. Mestheneas sprang into action, navigating the dark 30,000-square-foot garage to find firefighter Matthews and his partner.

"I definitely did think it was over but then I heard amazing words coming from the darkness and it was like, 'are you the mayday,' and 'yeah, I'm the Mayday get me out of here, I'm right here,'" Matthews said.

"I told him to hang onto the floor, one to hang on to me, and we're going to try to find our way out," Mestheneas said. "By the grace of God, he guided us out, you know what I'm saying?"

Matthews said he's just thankful to be alive, and be able to honor his colleague and hero.

"I'm very proud of him. I'm really glad that he's being recognized for saving our lives. It's wholeheartedly deserved," Matthews said.

"It's a great honor.. really at a loss for words.. I'm humble, I'm grateful, I'm proud," Mestheneas said.

