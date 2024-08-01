French bulldog that fell down cliff rescued by Port Authority unit in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Port Authority officers jumped into action to rescue a French bulldog that had fallen down a cliff in Palisades Interstate Park in New Jersey.

The Emergency Service Unit received a call from the George Washington Bridge command on Tuesday just before 7 a.m.

Within minutes, Officer Nicola spotted the dog named Klipse on the slope.

He and his partner, Officer Kuchie, used a rope rescue system to rappel down the cliff. Using an animal snare and K9 harness, they safely brought Klipse back up the cliff.

Klipse was unscathed after the incident.

Nicola, who has been with the Port Authority for 10 years, had not previously been involved in animal rescue.

However, Kuchie, who also has 10 years of service, has had plenty of animal rescue experience -- including Ricardo the runaway steer that was found three miles from Newark Penn Station last December.

