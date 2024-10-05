Gay teacher's lawsuit against Catholic Dioceses moves forward in Seaford

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A judge has ruled a man's civil lawsuit alleging he was fired from his job on Long Island for being gay can now move forward.
Michael Califano worked as a third-grade teacher at Maria Regina School in Seaford. He was finally hired in a full-time role after working as a substitute for years.
He says he was let go last year after photos were seen on social media of him kissing his longtime boyfriend.
Califano said he graduated from that same school in 2011. He's also the son of Nassau County Police Officer Michael J. Califano, who was killed in a fatal car crash in February 2011.
The Califano family also gives scholarships every year to eighth-graders heading to Catholic high school.
The school and the Diocese of Rockville Centre withdrew a motion asking a judge to dismiss the case.
The case is due back in court on October 22nd.
