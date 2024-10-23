Fired gay teacher settles lawsuit with Catholic Diocese

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A teacher who says he was fired from a Catholic school in Nassau County for being gay has agreed to settle his federal lawsuit.

Michael Califano says he was fired from his third-grade teaching job at Maria Regina School in Seaford in 2021.

The firing came after pictures of him kissing his longtime boyfriend were shared with church leadership.

The move prompted backlash from supporters in the community.

The lawsuit targeted the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Details on the settlement have not been made public.

ALSO READ | Sam Champion shares his skin cancer treatment journey

Sam Champion discusses the treatment he got for his skin cancer and prevention methods people can take to protect themselves.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.