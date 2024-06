Police seize nearly 200 vehicles in latest crackdown on toll evaders, ghost cars

The operation took place last weekend at the Henry Hudson Bridge and several other crossings.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police seized nearly 200 vehicles in their latest crackdown on ghost vehicles and toll evaders.

The MTA has been targeting fake paper license plates and made 276 arrests, including an armed felon who tried to get away on a motorcycle.

