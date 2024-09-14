New info about Gilgo Beach victim to be released on Monday

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Even though Rex Heuermann has been arrested in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, investigators are still trying to solve cold case murders that, so far, are not tied to the suspect.

On Monday, there is expected to be new information about a victim.

Suffolk County prosecutors will also provide updates on their ongoing investigations and ask the public for help.

They are not expected to announce any new charges against Heuermann - an architect who has pleaded not guilty to six murders.

