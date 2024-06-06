Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer to 2 more deaths

Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the deaths of two more women.

Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the deaths of two more women.

Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the deaths of two more women.

Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the deaths of two more women.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the deaths of two more women and an indictment will be unsealed Thursday morning in court on Long Island.

Heuermann, 60, has pleaded not guilty to killing four women -- Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes - whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach along Ocean Parkway.

Recent searches in the woods in Manorville and the North Sea, and in Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, where evidence is believed recovered from the basement, have resulted in the expected new charges.

"They do a nine-day search and then they go back to his house the last week of May and do a six-day search as the Massapequa Park house, so now 10 days later, here we got with an indictment -- a sealed indictment to hopefully be opened Thursday," said ABC News contributor Robert Boyce.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is expected to discuss the new charges further following court.

"There were a number of investigative steps that were taken. Thursday you'll see the fruits of that investigation," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.