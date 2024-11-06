Gov. Kathy Hochul vows to protect freedoms of New Yorkers, discuss path forward

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul will address New Yorkers on Wednesday afternoon after the 2024 presidential election was called for Donald Trump.

Hochul promised that she will protect the rights and values of New Yorkers "no matter what lies ahead."

She released a statement ahead of her remarks:

"Congratulations to New York's newly elected and re-elected Democratic members of Congress, as well as those who prevailed in down-ballot races across our state. I want to acknowledge the dedication of all the candidates, their staff, organized labor, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to build a stronger New York for all. I want New Yorkers to know that as your governor, I am committed to safeguarding the rights, freedoms and values we hold dear-no matter what lies ahead."

This story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.