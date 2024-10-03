Governor Hochul 'monitoring' Adams administration changes, resignations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Amid city hall turmoil, there was another bombshell announcement as New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is stepping down earlier than originally announced.

Banks plans to leave his post on October 16.

Last week, Banks announced plans to step down, retiring after 40 years of service.

His departure was expected to take place at the end of the calendar year.

Melissa Aviles-Ramos who was announced as the incoming schools chancellor will take over as the leader of the nation's largest school system.

Banks was added to a list of abrupt exits as Governor Kathy Hochul put pressure on Adams to clean house.

She's one of the few people who holds Adams' fate in her hands, said she's watching the mayor very closely.

"I'm also working to make sure the key positions, working with the mayor, are filled with people who are going to be responsible, but it is ultimately his decision to make those, and I'm just letting him know that we are monitoring the situation, we expect changes, that's not a secret, and changes are beginning," Hochul said.

A statement from City Hall reads in part, "From day one, this administration has continued to prioritize the needs of our students. In advancing this mission, it became clear that our students will be best served by having the same leadership through as much of the school year as possible, rather than changing chancellors halfway through. We have decided to accelerate the start date of Chancellor Aviles-Ramos to October 16th so that she can immediately begin executing on her vision for New York City Public Schools."

Adams was back in court Wednesday as he faces five federal counts of bribery, corruption, wire fraud and accepting donations from foreign nationals.

Federal prosecutors revealed additional charges against the mayor are possible and new defendants are 'likely.'

One possible new charge is witness tampering, after prosecutors said they have evidence Adams told a witness to lie.

Prosecutors said the witness was given "a clear message from the defendant they should not tell the truth to the FBI." Prosecutors are calling it a "significant instance of witness interference."

Adams is expected back in court November 1 and then again in December.

While the defense has asked for a speedy trial as early as March, the judge has not set a date.

ALSO READ: Debate emerges over whether Eric Adams should resign as mayor of New York City

CeFaan Kim has more on the political fallout of Mayor Adams' indictment.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.