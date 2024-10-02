Mayor Adams to appear in criminal court for pre-trial hearing

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- In just hours, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to return to the Lower Manhattan courtroom for his pretrial hearing where he will learn when his criminal trial will get underway.

Adams has been adamant that he can still govern the city while he lets his lawyers do their jobs in the courtroom.

The mayor was charged in a five-count indictment, where he was accused of crimes, including bribery, wire fraud and accepting improper campaign donations.

Judge Dale Ho will oversee the proceedings as Adams' lawyers have already filed motions calling for sanctions on federal prosecutors. They allege prosecutors leaked grand jury information to the media. They're also trying to get the criminal case dismissed as Adams' lawyer argues that the bribery charge does not meet the legal definition of bribery.

"We expect the bribery charges to be dismissed on the pending motion the rest of this case is nothing but a campaign finance case," a lawyer for the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Adams is maintaining his innocence. "I did nothing wrong and every elected official in this city that calls on behalf of a constituent should be concerned about what laid out here," he said.

On the eve of today's court appearance, on the steps of City Hall, Adams was joined by supporters, community members and faith leaders who rallied around him for prayer. Many asked New Yorkers not to rush to judgment on the indictment but rather focus on his service.

Following his court appearance, it's back to work for the mayor as he'll be at a security briefing with the NYPD and the Jewish community as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

