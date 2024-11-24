Suspect wanted for shoving 80-year-old man off train at Grand Central-42nd Street subway station

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who attacked an 80-year-old man on the subway in Manhattan.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on November 20 at the Grand Central-42nd Street subway station.

According to the NYPD, the 80-year-old was boarding a northbound No. 7 train when he got into an argument with the suspect. Officers say the suspect then pushed the man, causing him to fall onto the train platform.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in stable condition. The 80-year-old man suffered a hip injury as a result of the incident.

Police say the suspect remained on the train before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, about 6' 3'' tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a brown hat and black headphones.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

