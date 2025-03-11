24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

14-year-old critical after getting pinned under overturned school bus on Garden State Parkway

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 2:30PM
15 injured after school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway
Raegan Medgie reports on the crash.

MONTVALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was pinned under a bus that overturned on the Garden State Parkway on Monday night.

Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said the school bus was heading to New York State on the parkway when it crashed just before the James Gandolfini service area around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters worked together to lift the bus to rescue the teen, as well as 28 other boys and two adults on the bus.

Of the 31 total occupants, Ghassali said 13 were taken to local hospitals.

The driver, 44-year-old Joseph Itzkowitz, suffered minor injuries.

The bus was apparently carrying Yeshiva students to an event in New Square, New York to celebrate the birth of a rabbi's grandchild.

It's not yet clear what led the bus to overturn, or if there were any other vehicles involved.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

ALSO READ | Video: High winds flip board onto car's windshield on Verrazzano Bridge

The driver spoke out after the scary incident.

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More New Jersey news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW