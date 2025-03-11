14-year-old critical after getting pinned under overturned school bus on Garden State Parkway

MONTVALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was pinned under a bus that overturned on the Garden State Parkway on Monday night.

Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said the school bus was heading to New York State on the parkway when it crashed just before the James Gandolfini service area around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters worked together to lift the bus to rescue the teen, as well as 28 other boys and two adults on the bus.

Of the 31 total occupants, Ghassali said 13 were taken to local hospitals.

The driver, 44-year-old Joseph Itzkowitz, suffered minor injuries.

The bus was apparently carrying Yeshiva students to an event in New Square, New York to celebrate the birth of a rabbi's grandchild.

It's not yet clear what led the bus to overturn, or if there were any other vehicles involved.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver spoke out after the scary incident.

