El Museo del Barrio Museum kicks off annual Three Kings Day parade, celebration in East Harlem

This year marks the 47th annual installation of the parade celebrating Three Kings Day.

This year marks the 47th annual installation of the parade celebrating Three Kings Day.

This year marks the 47th annual installation of the parade celebrating Three Kings Day.

This year marks the 47th annual installation of the parade celebrating Three Kings Day.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The El Museo del Barrio Museum kicked off its annual Three Kings Day parade and celebration on Monday morning.

Starting at 106th Street, the 47th annual parade winds through the streets of East Harlem before culminating at 115th Street and Park Avenue.

Three Kings Day is a popular holiday among Latino communities which honors the story of the three Wise Men visiting Jesus.

This year's parade theme is "The Arts Open Paths: Celebrating the Transformative Power of the Arts," which celebrates the power that Latinx, Caribbean, and Latin American art have in connecting culture and uplifting communities.

Spectators attending the parade can expect live music, colorful costumes and thousands of marchers.

You can learn more about the Three Kings Day celebration on the El Museo del Barrio Museum website.

ALSO READ | What 2025 has in store for your zodiac sign

Joelle Garguilo has the latest on the astrological signs that will be luckiest in 2025.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.