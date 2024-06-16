2 men arrested, charged with stealing off-duty NYPD officer's car at gunpoint in Harlem, Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men from Connecticut have been arrested after allegedly stealing an off-duty officer's car at gunpoint in Manhattan.

20-year-old Jose Rivera and 21-year-old Jomar Crespo of Waterbury are charged with criminal possession of a machine gun, firearm and vehicle. Rivera is additionally charged with the manufacturing of a machine gun and unlawful possession of an ammo feed device.

Police responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a robbery near West 146th Street and Bradhurst Avenue.

According to the NYPD, the two suspects approached the off-duty officer, demanded his car keys at gunpoint and then fled in his vehicle. Investigators canvassing the nearby area for the suspects discovered the officer's car unoccupied near the intersection of Broadway and West 138th Street.

Authorities later arrested Rivera and Crespo, who were found to be in possession of two loaded firearms.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

