Man recovering after Harlem shooting near 32nd precinct

ByMarcus Solis WABC logo
Saturday, October 12, 2024 12:12PM
Man recovering after harlem shooting near 32nd precinct
Marcus Solis has the latest in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Harlem are investigating after a man was shot just across the street from the 32nd precinct.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at 235 West 135th street.

The man, who police say was not cooperating with their investigation, was hit in the groin.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Ballistic evidence was recovered on the scene and police are currently doing a canvas for video evidence.

Right now, there is no description of the suspect wanted in the shooting.

