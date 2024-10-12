Man recovering after Harlem shooting near 32nd precinct

Marcus Solis has the latest in Harlem.

Marcus Solis has the latest in Harlem.

Marcus Solis has the latest in Harlem.

Marcus Solis has the latest in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Harlem are investigating after a man was shot just across the street from the 32nd precinct.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at 235 West 135th street.

The man, who police say was not cooperating with their investigation, was hit in the groin.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Ballistic evidence was recovered on the scene and police are currently doing a canvas for video evidence.

Right now, there is no description of the suspect wanted in the shooting.

Lucy Yang as more on the gruesome murder in Hempstead, Long Island.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.