1 critically injured in triple shooting in Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in East Harlem on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a building at 165 East 112 St.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 40-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 40-year-old woman and 19-year-old man are stable and the 45-year-old man is listed in critical condition.

They were all transported to Harlem Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

