FBI investigates string of explosive devices found scattered across Maui

MAUI (WABC) -- an investigation continues in Maui after people started finding bombs in random places.

The FBI and local police are warning people to keep their distance if they spot any of the devices.

One of the bombs damaged a car as it was going along a road.

A woman who lives nearby says she was rattled by the noise.

"I heard the loudest explosion that I've ever heard in my entire life. It sounded like somebody was dropping bombs," she said.

So far, there are no suspects or established motive in the case.

