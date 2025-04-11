Investigation into deadly Hudson River helicopter crash that killed family of 5, pilot

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The NTSB is on the way to investigate the deadly helicopter crash into the Hudson River that killed six people.

A family of five from Spain, along with the helicopter's 36-year-old pilot, perished in the crash on Thursday afternoon.

Friday, divers are expected to head back into the water near the ventilation pier to look for any remaining wreckage.

The Jersey City Police Department initially led the investigation, but that is expected to be turned over to the NTSB upon their arrival.

The crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. on the Jersey City side of the Hudson.

Agustin Escobar, a Siemens executive from Barcelona, Spain, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children, ages 4, 5, and 11, were killed in the crash, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the helicopter was operated by New York Helicopters.

The FAA believes the helicopter is a Bell 206 and appears to have taken off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at 2:59 p.m. It went up to the George Washington Bridge before turning back south along the Jersey side of the river.

It went off radar at 3:25 p.m.

Dan Krauth has more on the flight path of the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River.

Video shared with Eyewitness News appeared to show pieces of the helicopter break apart and crash into the water. Officials say the helicopter hit the water inverted, without a tail rotor or a main rotor blade.

Video shows the moments before a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River.

For witnesses, it turned out to be a memory full of horror.

"I watched it fall out of the sky! I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river," said Dani Horbiak, who saw the crash from her apartment window.

"It sounded like a sonic boom on my right and so I look up and literally I see a helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off and this guy was going straight into the water and nothing came up afterwards," said a witness named Max.

CeFaan Kim has more from witnesses in Thursday's deadly helicopter crash.

Officials say the entire flight lasted all of 18 minutes, before witnesses say it took an upside-down nosedive.

"It just kind of fell apart, and it was the most terrifying thing that we ever witnessed," Rajany said.

"I heard some crackling, looked up and then just saw a plane falling apart," said witness Bruce Wall. "And then maybe 15 feet in the air after the tail came off, broke off, and then the plane just sort of tumbled into the water with the propeller still in the air."

FDNY and NYPD divers were in the water almost immediately and assisted in the recovery.

Four of the victims were declared dead at the scene and two victims were sent to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Jersey City Medical Center, where the passengers were transported after the crash, tried as hard as they could, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

"Our hearts go out to the family and those on board," Mayor Eric Adams said.

A crane vessel hoisted the crumpled wreckage of the helicopter out of the Hudson and onto a barge Thursday night.

Fulop said the main body of the aircraft has been recovered and is in the Army Corps of Engineers facility on Chapel Avenue, however major parts of the aircraft have still not been recovered. He says dive operations by the NYPD and NJSP will resume Friday morning.

Police fished out chunks of jagged metal that washed up to the Jersey City shore, along with a life preserver, a seat and the personal effects of a family of five.

Fulop said tours in the area are constant and fall within a busy and heavily trafficked area. He hopes this will increase the dialogue to decrease traffic.

"Hopefully this brings some more attention to it, that the fact beyond just noise, you have real safety concerns," Fulop said.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joins Eyewitness News to discuss the tragedy Wednesday afternoon.

The FAA says they are temporarily halting all operations around the Hudson River crash site.

The NTSB will have to piece together what went wrong and what caused the rotors to break apart, dooming the 21-year-old helicopter and the six people aboard.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in NYC since 1977 -- most recently in 2019 when a helicopter used for executive travel hit the roof of Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace and the pilot was killed.

John Del Giorno has more after six people were killed after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River.

