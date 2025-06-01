2 people hurt, including firefighter, after flames rip through apartment building in Hell's Kitchen

Video captures firefighters battling the flames at the Hell's Kitchen building early Sunday morning.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people, including a firefighter, are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Manhattan.

The first started before 1 a.m. on Sunday on West 49th Street near 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

Video shows firefighters on scene as flames shot out and thick smoke billowed from the top floor of the four-story building.

First responders transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries while battling the fire. Both are expected to be OK.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the fire, which was put under control around 4:15 a.m.

Authorities are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

