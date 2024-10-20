Here and Now 10/20/24: 'Black Minds Matter' explores growing mental health challenges in community

Here and Now 10/20/24: Mental health challenges in the Black community

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now: the growing mental health challenges in the Black community.

According to a Columbia University study, there is growing evidence that rising psychological difficulties in the Black community are directly related to a lack of access to appropriate and culturally-responsive mental health care.

"Black Minds Matter" is a support group providing a safe space for those dealing with mental health issues. Joining our program to discuss this is "Black Minds Matters" facilitator Tanisha Malcom and psychiatrist Dr. James McKnight.

Also on our program, meet the author of the new novel, "From Bitter to Better," inspiring women of color to face life's challenges head-on.

