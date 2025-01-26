Here and Now 1/26/25: Black-owned businesses of New York State's growing cannabis industry

On this edition of Here and Now, Nicole N'diaye of the Cannabis Association of New York and Ted Crawford, owner of the "By Any Other Name" dispensary in Brooklyn, discuss the state's growing cannabis industry.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, we discuss New York State's growing cannabis industry.

The legalization of cannabis in New York in 2021 removed legal prohibitions and opened doors to legitimate dispensaries and marijuana farms.

Joining us to discuss are some of the few black owners of cannabis-focused businesses in the state.

Plus, how one local church is addressing spiritual, emotional and mental health needs in the community through the Mount Zion Cares Initiative.

And from boyhood dreamer to Broadway star.

We introduce you to the one-man musical, "... Just Me. Anthony Wayne: LIVE."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

