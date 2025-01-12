Here and Now 1/12/25: Impact of President-elect Donald Trump's second term on Black Americans

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, we count down Donald Trump's return to the White House.

When President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month, a question on many people's minds is: How will his second term impact Black Americans?

Will marginalized communities suffer in the wake of some of Trump's aggressive campaign promises?

Joining us to offer some insight is political analyst Robert A. George, and Jennifer Jones Austin, the CEO and executive director of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies.

Meanwhile, defending democracy, demanding diversity and defeating poverty -- that is the longstanding mission of the National Urban League.

Over the next four years, the nation's largest civil rights and urban advocacy organization is vowing to hold the incoming Trump administration accountable when it comes to policy, economic opportunity and social justice.

National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial joins Here and Now to discuss the organization's plans for accountability.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

