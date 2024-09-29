Here and Now 9/29/24: Role of Black voters in the 2024 election; film dismantles 'adultification'

On this edition of Here and Now, a Fordham University series examines the role that Black voters may play in the 2024 presidential election and a new film looks at dismantling "adultification" bias.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the latest edition of Here and Now, we examine how Black voters shape American politics.

They could play an important role in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. A recent report from the Pew Research Center projects that Black voters will likely account for 14% of those eligible to vote.

Fordham University's Faith, Education and Civic Engagement Conversation Series explores the role of Black voters in what is considered one of the most consequential presidential races of our times.

Plus, a film looks at "dismantling adultification,"a harmful bias against Black children, especially young girls. We connect with the filmmaker exploring the phenomenon in "You Think You Grown?"

Later on our program, actor Courtney B. Vance discusses his role in the FX drama series "Grotesquerie."

We also meet the marketing maverick behind some of the biggest careers in music, who is sharing his secrets to success in a new book.

"American Idol" finalist and Harlem native Wé Ani also joins our program to talk about her heartfelt tribute to her brother.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

